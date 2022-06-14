WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.3 days.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSPOF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

