WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.3 days.

WSPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

