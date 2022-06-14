Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Shares Gap Up to $70.76

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.76, but opened at $74.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

