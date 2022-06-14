Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $209.64

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.64 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 201.21 ($2.44). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 99,605 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £158.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.64.
Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)
