Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Up 15.4%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 143,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 118,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South Property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

