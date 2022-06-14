Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

