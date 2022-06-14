Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

