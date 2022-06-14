Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.