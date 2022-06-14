Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.10

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 6940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

