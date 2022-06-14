Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.03

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 51485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

