Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 7,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,907.0 days.

XNYIF stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

