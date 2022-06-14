Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 7,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,907.0 days.
XNYIF stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.47.
About Xinyi Solar
