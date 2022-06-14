Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

