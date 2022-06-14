XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.10

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.10 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.37). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 142,997 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.92) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get XLMedia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.02 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.