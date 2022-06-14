Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xometry stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xometry by 1,926.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King decreased their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

