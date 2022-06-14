XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 45,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,305,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 5.41.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

