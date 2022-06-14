Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $14.62

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $14.13. Xperi shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

