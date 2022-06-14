YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YASKY stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
