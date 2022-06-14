YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKY opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.39.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

