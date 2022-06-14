Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

