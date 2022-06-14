York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.75

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $536.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.47.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,127 shares of company stock worth $129,056. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 2,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

