Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLFGet Rating) shares dropped 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 93,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,739,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLFGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Yoshitsu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.