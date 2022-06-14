Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 93,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,739,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

