Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.98. Youdao shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 342 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 953.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 575,849 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 367.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

