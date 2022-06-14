YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. YouGov has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Company Profile (Get Rating)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.