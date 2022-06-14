Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,218.30

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,218.30 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,224 ($14.86), with a volume of 11403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($14.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.42) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £715.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,366 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,447.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 10.26 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

