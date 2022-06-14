Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $38.67

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.67, but opened at $40.36. Yum China shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 13,461 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
