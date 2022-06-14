Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 849554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.