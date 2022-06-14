Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 4.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 18,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 748,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
