Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 4.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 18,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 748,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

