Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.04

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 170378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zalando from €90.00 ($93.75) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($90.63) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($91.67) to €48.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($95.83) to €56.00 ($58.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Get Zalando alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.