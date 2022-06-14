Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Get Zedge alerts:

In other Zedge news, Director Mark Ghermezian bought 4,355 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $164,149.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $59,390. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Zedge (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.