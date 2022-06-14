Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. Zendesk traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 21777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.91.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

