Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $21.38

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.38, but opened at $22.24. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 485 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

