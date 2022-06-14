Zentek (ZTEK) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zentek to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zentek and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A -$2.93 million -22.13 Zentek Competitors $1.56 billion $94.87 million 29.04

Zentek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zentek and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek Competitors 230 1040 1443 26 2.46

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Zentek’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% Zentek Competitors 4.32% -5.82% 4.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s peers have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zentek peers beat Zentek on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Zentek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

