Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.95

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOP)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

