Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Down 22.2%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) traded down 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 141,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 43,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.18.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

