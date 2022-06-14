Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 35015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zuora by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

