ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

