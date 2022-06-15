10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $37.05

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $39.08. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 17,071 shares.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.91.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

