127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

127619 has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

