22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.98.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

