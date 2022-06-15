2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.