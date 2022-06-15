3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Announces $0.15 Dividend

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1508 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of TGOPY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.
