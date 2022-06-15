3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1508 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

