3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1508 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.
3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.