464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$147.09. 464304 (AGU.TO) shares last traded at C$144.58, with a volume of 4,587,250 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.58.
About 464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU)
Featured Stories
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.