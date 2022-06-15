5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.96

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 2453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEAM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

