88 Energy (LON:88E) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of 88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,741,738 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £85.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.46.
88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)
