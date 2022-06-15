8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Contrast

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 1.06 -$175.38 million ($1.55) -3.70 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 5.41 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.62

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -27.48% -84.30% -17.03% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats 8X8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and ‘@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

