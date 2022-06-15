a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 631,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,455. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

