AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Buys 54,915 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 64,545 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $484,087.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88.

Shares of ABCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 67,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,721. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.