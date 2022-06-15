Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 15.4% Higher

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 157,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 79,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

