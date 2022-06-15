Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.36. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $226.46 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Abiomed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

